WCO Global AEO Conference rescheduled to run next February in conjunction with Expo 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2020) Acting on the request of the Dubai Customs and the UAE Federal Customs Authority, the World Customs Organisation Secretariat has agreed to reschedule the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference in Dubai from 15th to 17th February, 2021, in conjunction with Expo 2020, making it a better opportunity for all parties to exchange expertise and the best practices in trade, economy, culture and innovation.

The conference was initially planned from 10th to 12th March, 2020.

Since the first edition of the WCO Global AEO Conference held in Korea in 2012, the WCO has brought together customs administrations, the business community, policymakers, legal and academic representatives, as well as other government bodies to build capacity, enhance cooperation and foster a global public-private dialogue for the implementation of AEO programmes worldwide.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, said, "The conference gains international recognition and attention for the many opportunities it provides in facilitating customs procedures and legitimate trade and cross-border passenger traffic. It is a translation of the UAE’s efforts in consolidating international cooperation to promote and develop the customs system worldwide.

He added, "Organising the AEO Conference in conjunction with Expo 2020 will be an added value to the 5th edition. It will also increase participation, as we expect more than 2,000 delegates to attend the conference. It will, of course, enhance the UAE’s position and its strong presence on the world trade map thanks to its competitive infrastructure, safe and attractive investment environment and highly developed customs system."

The number of AEO member companies has risen to 70. The AEO programme is a partnership between the trade community and customs, in which actors in the global supply chain can apply for an AEO status to receive trade facilitation benefits and, at the same time, verify and increase their level of compliance and security.

The UAE signed a mutual recognition agreement with South Korea in 2017, and it came into force in October 2018. The time required for customs clearance dropped 83 percent and companies that joined the programme were exposed to less inspection and more streamlined customs procedures.

Similar agreements were signed with Saudi Arabia in May 2019, with China last July, and with India last October.