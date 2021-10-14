DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) Amadou Hott, Senegal's Minister of Economy, Planning, highlighted the efforts Senegal has undertaken to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain the upward growth trajectory in the country.

The Minister also underlined the unique partnership that brings Senegal together with the UAE and the companies that operate in the Emirate, most notably DP World.

"Senegal has enjoyed a close relationship with DP World since the group began its operations in the country in 2008. This collaboration has resulted in the establishment of a pioneering port and free zone that extend over 1,000 hectares, in partnership with the Senegalese government and private companies there," Hott explained, praising the partnership that connects Senegal to the UAE and its private sector.

"The impact that COVID-19 had over the economy in Senegal led us to focus more on the food and healthcare industries. Currently, we are producing 10 percent only of our pharmaceutical needs. With that in mind, we have set plans to enhance our production abilities to meet 30 percent of our country’s demand for pharmaceuticals in 2030. There are also further future plans to increase this percentage to 50 percent. This ambitious plan calls for reforms in our infrastructure and requires attracting more investments in the healthcare industry," Hott said, in conclusion.