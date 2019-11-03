We are committed to promoting global cooperation, ensuring better future: UAE ministers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) On the occasion of the start of the Fourth Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils today in Dubai, several Emirati ministers affirmed the UAE's commitment to promoting global cooperation to benefit societies and ensure a better future for the coming generations through using modern technologies to serve humanity.

The meetings bring together nearly 700 leading experts from around the world to generate ideas and answers for solving the most critical challenges facing humanity today.

The ministers also pointed out that Dubai's hosting of the meetings has strengthened the UAE's stature as a global centre for exploring the future, reflecting the world's confidence in its role in leading the future and finding the best solutions to various future challenges in all sectors.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said that the UAE, due to the support of its leadership, has achieved many successes and become a global model in many sectors, especially in the environmental and climate sector.

He also pointed out that the support of the country’s leadership is not limited to achievements, growth and development, but extends to the development of future visions, adding that the meetings of the councils are key initiatives organised by the leadership to shape a sustainable future.

Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, said that the UAE is rising daily on the list of countries with a global development agenda, and its goal is to serve humanity and create the best future for the entire world.

She added that Dubai's hosting of the fourth edition of the councils’ meetings, organised by the UAE government, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, WEF, is a sustainable show of confidence that reflects the UAE's will to give more to humanity.

She also stressed that the UAE’s hosting of the council reflects the keenness of its leadership to lead globally and motivate the world to prioritise the future. "This is the way the UAE government works, whose regional and global presence is enhanced by its efforts to present the latest ideas, the richest experiences and the farthest future visions to serve various sectors and the interest of humanity. This role comes from a sense of global development responsibility centred primarily on people to achieve the best possible outcomes," she stated.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council, NMC, stressed that the UAE has become a global destination for future technologies used in all sectors, due to the vision of its leadership and the support and monitoring of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

"The annual meetings of the councils are a pioneering platform that enables experts, specialists and decision-makers to come together to explore the future of key sectors, including the media, through discussions, exchanging opinions and reviewing opportunities, which will support the role of the media in looking forward and creating a better future for humanity," he said.

"The Future, Media, Entertainment and Culture Council discussed key challenges that affect the entertainment and information sectors, in terms of accuracy, credibility and challenges, especially in light of the fourth industrial revolution and the adoption of modern technologies and artificial intelligence," he added.

Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office, said that the councils reflect the UAE's commitment to promoting global cooperation to benefit societies and ensure a better future.

The rapid changes witnessed by the world require further cooperation and greater international efforts to anticipate the future of vital sectors, design innovative solutions and unify visions and directives to face them, she added, noting that the UAE government has made progress in preparing for the future.

Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, stressed that the councils’ annual meetings are an opportunity to strengthen international action and face various challenges, most notably eradicating hunger and achieving food security.

She stressed the fact that the challenges related to food security are increasing, which requires a sense of international responsibility. "We, in the UAE, are playing a major role in the global food security system. We also have a national food security strategy that aims to develop a comprehensive national system and achieve sustainable food production. The strategy includes a set of major short and long-term initiatives, as part of the 2051 Vision," she added.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, stressed the importance of the councils to highlight the role of science and technology in serving humanity, noting that the UAE and the forum have created a partnership to improve their scientific strategies and help institutions and governments create a better future for the world.