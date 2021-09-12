UrduPoint.com

We Are Committed To Raising Capable Generations Of Young Female Leaders In UAE: Jawaher Al Qasimi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 08:15 PM

We are committed to raising capable generations of young female leaders in UAE: Jawaher Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the UAE Girl Guides Association, has emphasised the importance of boosting investments in the nation’s girl scout movement so as to strengthen its foundational role in empowering future generations of Emirati women to shape promising futures; fully equipped with the knowledge and skillsets required to lead successful personal as well as professional lives.

Sheikha Jawaher made these remarks during her visit to the Sharjah Girl Guides (SGG) headquarters, where she was offered an overview of SGG’s overarching strategy and action plan for the near future to advance the scouting movement in the UAE, particularly, the emirate of Sharjah.

She also heard from SGG officials on the past achievements of the entity, reflected in the entity’s successful efforts in boosting the role of their Brownies, Guides and Senior Guides in Emirati society.

Stressing on the need for SGG members to build distinguished skillsets as well as value systems, Sheikha Jawaher opined, "We are committed to raising capable generations of young female leaders in the UAE, equipped with the ability to serve the public, and with deep knowledge that they will find in good books and writing. The right knowledge, advanced skillsets, and a sense of service to community will lay the foundations for the rise of successive generations of Emirati women who will play a leading role in the country’s development.

"

"We aspire to elevate SGG to a global level, and thereby, boost cooperation between Sharjah and the UAE, GCC and the wider region. We plan to do this by organising several value-creating and interactive guiding activities that will bring girl scouts from across the region on one platform with their peers, facilitate the sharing of knowledge and expertise, and allow SGG to realise organisational goals in more collaborative ways," Sheikha Jawaher added.

On the tour of the SGG, the Chairperson of the UAE Girl Guides Association was accompanied by Shaikha Al Shamsi, Director of SGG, and several departmental heads.

Her Highness examined the recent renovations carried out by SGG to enhance the stimulating and nurturing environment it provides its young members with to tap into their full potential, and also met a group of bright young Brownies and Guides, who spoke about their passions and the skills they acquired at SGG including writing, cooking, drawing, wood working, handicrafts, and others.

In conclusion of the visit, Sheikha Jawaher urged the SGG team to continue their march towards advancing their members' capabilities to raise successive generations of young female leaders in Sharjah, and lauded their efforts to realise the organisation’s vision, which aligns with the visions of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts and the UAE Girl Guides Association, and the UAE Vision 2021.

Related Topics

World UAE Sharjah Visit Young Lead March Women From

Recent Stories

Sahab Smart Solutions honoured at Global Business ..

Sahab Smart Solutions honoured at Global Business Outlook 2021 Award

1 minute ago
 UAE Pro League announces monthly awards nominees f ..

UAE Pro League announces monthly awards nominees for August

16 minutes ago

Egyptian capital receives Sharjah Book Authority’s message for the world

46 minutes ago
 DEWA wins 11 trophies at Globee Business Awards

DEWA wins 11 trophies at Globee Business Awards

46 minutes ago
 Air Arabia resumes direct flights to KSA

Air Arabia resumes direct flights to KSA

46 minutes ago
 Austria&#039;s foreign minister praises UAE&#039;s ..

Austria&#039;s foreign minister praises UAE&#039;s experience in attracting inve ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.