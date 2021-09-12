We are committed to raising capable generations of young female leaders in UAE: Jawaher Al Qasimi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the UAE Girl Guides Association, has emphasised the importance of boosting investments in the nation’s girl scout movement so as to strengthen its foundational role in empowering future generations of Emirati women to shape promising futures; fully equipped with the knowledge and skillsets required to lead successful personal as well as professional lives.

Sheikha Jawaher made these remarks during her visit to the Sharjah Girl Guides (SGG) headquarters, where she was offered an overview of SGG’s overarching strategy and action plan for the near future to advance the scouting movement in the UAE, particularly, the emirate of Sharjah.

She also heard from SGG officials on the past achievements of the entity, reflected in the entity’s successful efforts in boosting the role of their Brownies, Guides and Senior Guides in Emirati society.

Stressing on the need for SGG members to build distinguished skillsets as well as value systems, Sheikha Jawaher opined, "We are committed to raising capable generations of young female leaders in the UAE, equipped with the ability to serve the public, and with deep knowledge that they will find in good books and writing. The right knowledge, advanced skillsets, and a sense of service to community will lay the foundations for the rise of successive generations of Emirati women who will play a leading role in the country’s development.

"We aspire to elevate SGG to a global level, and thereby, boost cooperation between Sharjah and the UAE, GCC and the wider region. We plan to do this by organising several value-creating and interactive guiding activities that will bring girl scouts from across the region on one platform with their peers, facilitate the sharing of knowledge and expertise, and allow SGG to realise organisational goals in more collaborative ways," Sheikha Jawaher added.

On the tour of the SGG, the Chairperson of the UAE Girl Guides Association was accompanied by Shaikha Al Shamsi, Director of SGG, and several departmental heads.

Her Highness examined the recent renovations carried out by SGG to enhance the stimulating and nurturing environment it provides its young members with to tap into their full potential, and also met a group of bright young Brownies and Guides, who spoke about their passions and the skills they acquired at SGG including writing, cooking, drawing, wood working, handicrafts, and others.

In conclusion of the visit, Sheikha Jawaher urged the SGG team to continue their march towards advancing their members' capabilities to raise successive generations of young female leaders in Sharjah, and lauded their efforts to realise the organisation’s vision, which aligns with the visions of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts and the UAE Girl Guides Association, and the UAE Vision 2021.