We are determined to deter, hold accountable perpetrators of terrorist attack on Abha Airport, Saudi Arabia tells Security Council

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2019) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia confirmed that it and coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen will take urgent and timely measures to deter such the terrorist attack of the Iran-backed Houthi militia on Abha International Airport in Asir province, Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported.

According to SPA, this came in a letter sent by the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations Ambassador Abdullah bin Yahya Al-Moallemi, Thursday, to the UN Security Council following the attack.

The Kingdom's representative to UN said that upon the instructions from Saudi Arabia's government, he inform the security council that, on 12 June 2019, a hostile missile fired by the Iran-backed Houthi militia hit the arrivals lounge at Abha International Airport, in Asir province in southwestern Saudi Arabia, where thousands of civilian passengers from different nationalities cross daily, resulting this attack in injury of 26 civilian passengers, including three women from Yemen, Indian and Saudi nationalities, as well as two Saudi children. The Iran-backed terrorist Houthi group claimed, through its media, the full responsibility for this attack by used a rocket-type cruise.

"The authorities in Saudi Arabia are working to determine the type of shell used in this terrorist attack, which confirms the possession of new and sophisticated weapons by the terrorist militia, and the continued support of the Iranian regime for cross-border terrorism and its continued violation of the relevant Security Council resolutions, including resolutions 2140, 2216, 2231, 2451 and 2452 ", Al-Moallemi said.

The Permanent Representative said that Saudi Arabia and the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen will take urgent and timely measures to deter such unspeakable terrorist attacks and ensure the protection of civilians and civilian installations, in addition to holding accountable those responsible for planning and carrying out this terrorist attack in accordance with humanitarian International law and norms.

He called on the Security Council to circulate this letter as an official document of the Council, stressing that a copy of this letter would be sent to the Secretary-General of the United Nations.