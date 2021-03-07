We are keen to provide world-class healthcare services: CEO of Shakhbout Medical City

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) The UAE prioritises the health sector, offers its citizens and residents comprehensive world-class healthcare services, and constantly aims to improve these services.

Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) is a leading health sector development project not only in the country but also in the entire region, providing advanced health and medical services in line with the highest international standards.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Dr. Naser Ammash, CEO of SSMC, stressed that the city was established under the framework of a health committee between the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and the Mayo Clinic, to accelerate the development of the UAE’s healthcare sector and improve the quality of services provided to patients, in line with Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

He said that the city aims to offer the best healthcare services in the region that exceed the expectations of patients, noting that the city’s services cover 24 medical categories, including thoracic surgery, neurology, orthopaedics, obesity surgery, gastroenterology, oncology and haematology.

On the number of surgeries performed by the city in 2020, he highlighted the fact that it aims to provide the highest levels of quality healthcare services and improve the experiences of patients in the UAE and the entire region, noting that over 8,500 surgeries were performed in 2020.

He also pointed out that the city’s academic department currently offers seven accredited programmes in internal medicine, paediatrics, emergency medicine and otolaryngology, in addition to fellowship programmes in gastroenterology, rheumatology and cardiology.

"Under the framework of our commitment to empowering the Emirati youth in the UAE’s healthcare sector, 30 Emirati doctors were enrolled in the medical city’s residency programmes in 2019 and 2020," Dr.

Ammash further said.

The goals of Shakhbout Medical City in 2021 is to continue developing a world-class medical centre and closely cooperate with SEHA and the Mayo Clinic in establishing distinguished medical services centres, including those specialising in stem cell, cardiology, digestive system and surgery programmes, he further added.

The UAE Government has prioritised empowering the youth and enables them to assume greater responsibilities, employ innovation and help achieve the wellbeing of the Emirati community, he further stressed, affirming that the UAE’s leadership aims to achieve 100 percent Emiratisation in all national sectors, and the Emirati youth are receiving significant support to ensure their participation in all sectors.

On the city’s strategy in 2021, he explained, "After completing our first year of operation, in 2021, we will focus on becoming a key medical destination, by continuing the establishment of various services lines and enhancing patients’ experience while benefitting from SEHA’s qualified local medical cadres and the expertise of the Mayo Clinic in developing medical services and creating a suitable academic environment for education and research, to achieve leadership in medical innovation in the region, enhance related global knowledge, and help in finding medical discoveries."

"We will, therefore, continue integrating our services with SEHA and the Mayo Clinic, cooperating with other healthcare establishments and government authorities, and creating a suitable academic environment for our cadres, to ensure the provision of quality medical services," Dr. Ammash said in conclusion.