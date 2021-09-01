(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) DUBAI, 1st September 2021 (WAM) - The UAE is all set to win their tomorrow's second round opener against Lebanon on Thursday in the final round of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Addressing a pre-match press conference this evening, UAE manager Bert van Marwijk said he was confident of the 'Whites' ability to qualify, thanks to the huge support by the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), and importantly, by the loyal fans.

"We are well prepared and we are motivated and fully focussed on the first game," he added.

The UAEFA announced that tickets for the game, to be staged at Zabeel Stadium in Al Wasl Club, can be purchased match tickets online via the website. According to the approved health protocol, attendance will be available at a rate of 60% of the available capacity of the stadium. Attending fans must show a negative PCR test result for a period not exceeding "48" hours from the date of the match, while adhering to the precautionary measures.