We are united in humanity as brothers and sisters against pandemics, says Pope Francis

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) ROME, 14th May 2020 (WAM) - His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, has called for praying together for an end to the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic, praising the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity for launching the 'Pray For Humanity' initiative.

He said people of all faiths and traditions are called to pray and fast together for delivery from the pandemic.

"The Day of Prayer Against the Pandemic reminds us that we are all brothers and sisters, no matter our religious affiliation."

"Today, the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity has called for a day of prayer and fasting to ask the merciful God for an end to this tragic moment of the pandemic.

We are all brothers and sisters. Everyone prays as they know how, as they can, according to what they have received from their culture. We aren’t praying against each other We are united in humanity as brothers and sisters."

None of us expected the coronavirus pandemic, he said. Now it is upon us, and "many people are dying, many of them alone."

"May God put an end to this tragedy – this pandemic – and have mercy on us. And may He put an end to the other terrible pandemics of hunger, war, and uneducated children. This we ask as brothers and sisters, all together. May God bless us all, and have mercy on us."