UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

We Are United In Humanity As Brothers And Sisters Against Pandemics, Says Pope Francis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 06:30 PM

We are united in humanity as brothers and sisters against pandemics, says Pope Francis

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) ROME, 14th May 2020 (WAM) - His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, has called for praying together for an end to the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic, praising the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity for launching the 'Pray For Humanity' initiative.

He said people of all faiths and traditions are called to pray and fast together for delivery from the pandemic.

"The Day of Prayer Against the Pandemic reminds us that we are all brothers and sisters, no matter our religious affiliation."

"Today, the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity has called for a day of prayer and fasting to ask the merciful God for an end to this tragic moment of the pandemic.

We are all brothers and sisters. Everyone prays as they know how, as they can, according to what they have received from their culture. We aren’t praying against each other We are united in humanity as brothers and sisters."

None of us expected the coronavirus pandemic, he said. Now it is upon us, and "many people are dying, many of them alone."

"May God put an end to this tragedy – this pandemic – and have mercy on us. And may He put an end to the other terrible pandemics of hunger, war, and uneducated children. This we ask as brothers and sisters, all together. May God bless us all, and have mercy on us."

Related Topics

Rome May 2020 God National University Prayer Church All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Airports CEO speaks out on post-COVID-19 rec ..

6 minutes ago

OCHA Denounces Attacks on Health Workers, Hospital ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Concerned Over Attempts to Use COVID-19 for ..

11 minutes ago

Trump Says Ousted Health Official Bright is 'Disgr ..

11 minutes ago

Almost Half of UK Firms Have Below 6 Months Cash R ..

11 minutes ago

Montenegro Watchdog Says Police Force Against Chur ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.