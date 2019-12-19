We count on Saudi Arabia’s participation in Expo 2020 to show history of Arabian Peninsula: Al Hashemy

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, has said that the event will provide impressive technological expertise, and technologies that use artificial intelligence which are the latest findings of the human mind.

She added that Expo will be a celebration of human achievements and an opportunity for people to connect from different countries to experience the best of art, culture, geography, science, technology, innovation and invention.

She noted that the Expo will provide the visitor with an interactive trip between the countries of the world without the need for visas or a passport.

On the participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in this event and the recent visit of Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, to the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Al Hashemy stressed Saudi Arabia's keenness to be present strongly in the most wonderful event in the world An expression of the strength of the relations that bind the two countries and peoples, and its steady and accelerating steps towards the future.

She said, "We count a lot on Saudi participation in showing a large part of the history of the Arabian Peninsula, our civilisation, and of course the bright future vision adopted by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia."

The Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau added, "We were honoured by the visit of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, which demonstrates the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai to the region.

"We look forward, especially with Saudi Arabia, to extending Expo 2020 Dubai's fingerprint in the region and the world, and form a brighter future for all. We look forward to welcoming the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the largest and first of its kind event in the region."

From 20th October 2020 to 10th April 2021, Expo 2020 Dubai will host 192 participating countries with 25 million people are expected to visit the largest event ever held in the Arab world.