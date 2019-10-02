We have a clear new direction for the future of cultural work in Dubai: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) Following the announcement by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, of a new vision for Dubai’s cultural sector, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, has convened a meeting of the authority tasked with bringing this vision to life.

During the meeting, which was attended by Dubai Culture’s leadership team, Sheikha Latifa said, "We learned under His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s leadership that challenging the odds, exceeding expectations and striving for exceptional results are the foundations for success. Dubai Culture’s new vision means renewing our concerted efforts to achieve our ambitions and reaffirming Dubai’s commitment to becoming a global leader in the cultural and creative sectors. We have a clear new direction for the future of cultural work in Dubai, and I have complete faith that we will meet it through hard work, passion and determination."

Dubai's new cultural ambition is comprised of three overarching strategic objectives: creating an effective and sustainable new cultural movement in Dubai, making Dubai a premier destination for talent, and developing the creative industries and economy in Dubai. The plan includes important initiatives to realise these objectives, including establishing a long-term visa for creative professionals and a free zone in Al Quoz to support the local industry.

During the meeting, Dubai Culture’s leadership team, including the heads of departments and management of each division, agreed on an implementation strategy and developed a roadmap based on practical time frames and budgetary allocations to achieve the plan’s key objectives, as set out by Sheikh Mohammed’s pronouncement.

Sheikha Latifa said, "Emirati culture is vibrant and rich in its history, and our fundamental mandate at Dubai Culture is to share its unique aspects with both the local public and the world. The new strategy envisions a comprehensive cultural renaissance for our country, and a future where Dubai is a prominent hub for creators from all over the world."

She informed the meeting attendees that Dubai Culture’s strategic priorities in the next phase of its development will support the new goals and initiatives. Her Highness encouraged all entities to raise their ambitions and development goals, challenging themselves to contribute more to Dubai’s future as well as to strengthen bridges of cooperation and communication.

The Dubai Culture Chairperson encouraged the authority's team to enhance its relationships with Dubai’s various cultural entities, coordinating to define roles and responsibilities and identify the most effective paths forward. Her Highness also emphasised that internal collaboration and dedication among Dubai Culture’s team would be vital, as the organisation’s aims can only be met through the passion and commitment of its staff.

"Dubai’s relationship with the world has always been characterised by openness and dialogue - an inspirational approach to social exchange that embraces the rhythms of cultures across the world. This represents a wonderful opportunity to emphasise Dubai’s diverse and tolerant society where many voices are welcomed and can find a platform to share their ideas. Our vision of Dubai is one where the city is an incubator for creativity that nurtures those who create, which I believe is the bedrock for economic strength and prosperity as well as happiness," Sheikha Latifa continued.

Diversity and inclusiveness are at the heart of Dubai Culture’s strategy for promoting cultural heritage, as these values are central to the UAE. They have always formed a vital part of the nation’s and the region’s history, and they will continue to play a highly important role in engaging the Dubai community as the new strategy is implemented.

A series of initiatives and events that encourage community participation are at the heart of Dubai Culture’s plan, including an international literature season and an open-air film festival in Al Marmoom. Active engagement with children, students and the youth of the Emirate is vital to increase their cultural awareness, and develop their creative faculties and abilities; this is an important part of Dubai Culture’s commitment to nurturing future generations of talented professionals.

During the meeting, Dubai Culture’s leadership team supported the new vision and the positive impact it will have on the community. The teams expressed their pride in the responsibility that they have been given to enact the strategy, and took steps to develop an innovative and practical framework with clear performance indicators, such as the quality of the offered initiatives and depth of impact, to monitor the success of their implementation over the coming years. The work process will be put in place in the weeks to come, reflecting a rapid start to executing this ambitious strategy for Dubai’s future.