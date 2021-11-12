We look forward to working with international community to create sustainable future: Mohamed bin Zayed

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 11th November 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said the UAE is honoured to have been selected as the host country for COP28 in 2023.

"We look forward to working with the international community to accelerate global efforts to address climate change & environmental protection & create a more sustainable economic future," Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.