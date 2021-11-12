UrduPoint.com

We Look Forward To Working With International Community To Create Sustainable Future: Mohamed Bin Zayed

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 01:15 AM

We look forward to working with international community to create sustainable future: Mohamed bin Zayed

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 11th November 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said the UAE is honoured to have been selected as the host country for COP28 in 2023.

"We look forward to working with the international community to accelerate global efforts to address climate change & environmental protection & create a more sustainable economic future," Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi November

Recent Stories

ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissio ..

ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050

1 minute ago
 President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 hour ago
 UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day ..

UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day at Jiu-Jitsu World Championshi ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final come ..

Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final comes to an end

2 hours ago
 Putin tells Merkel EU should 'restore contacts' wi ..

Putin tells Merkel EU should 'restore contacts' with Belarus

26 minutes ago
 80 new Corona cases detected in KP

80 new Corona cases detected in KP

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.