We May Need To Get Vaccinated Every Year: Farida Al Hosani

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:00 AM

We may need to get vaccinated every year: Farida Al Hosani

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) ABU DHABI, 26th January 2021 (WAM) - People may need to get COVID-19 vaccine every year, said Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector.

Al Hosani made the remarks on Monday during a virtual panel discussion organised by the Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation for Community and Cultural Initiatives (MBAF), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC).

New COVID-19 variants have emerged recently, Al Hosani said, adding that the more mutant the virus, the more is the possible need to vaccinate annually against it.

She gave an example of the mutant flu vaccine which is given to communities every year.

Al Hosani revealed that some vaccines are given to people as young as 16 years and referred to ongoing clinical studies on three vaccines that could be administered to children in the future.

She revealed that between 40-50 percent of the people infected with COVID-19 do not feel any symptoms.

"Based on this, we increased focussing on old people. The earlier the detection of virus among old people and people with pre-existing conditions, the more chance the virus can be contained."

Sheikha Maitha bint Ahmed bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, board Chairperson of the MBAF, praised the wise leadership's proactive vision for containing the virus and for successfully providing the safe and effective vaccines.

