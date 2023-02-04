UrduPoint.com

We Must Sow The Seeds Of Fraternity Across All Peoples, Religions, And Beliefs: US President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2023 | 08:45 PM

We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peoples, religions, and beliefs: US President

WASHINGTON, DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2023) President of the United States Joe Biden has issued a statement urging the world to sow the seeds of fraternity across all peoples, religions, and beliefs, and “rise together, enriched by each other's differences and made whole by each other's compassion”.

In a statement on the International Day of Human Fraternity, marked on 4th February, President Biden said, "I am proud to join people around the world in celebrating the International Day of Human Fraternity.

“Faith and history teach us that, however dark the night, joy cometh in the morning. But it does not come passively—it takes work. Our pursuit of peace, justice, and human dignity is perennial; with every generation, we are called to combat the flames of hate that have been given too much oxygen for too long.”

President Biden continued, "That is why open dialogue with people of all backgrounds, cultures, and faiths is so vital. The International Day of Human Fraternity offers us an opportunity to see each other as equals, created in the image of God. It is a chance to renew our efforts to care for others in need, to demand peace and justice, and to call for freedom for everyone everywhere. It is a moment to celebrate the moral courage of faith leaders and others who continue collaborating for the common good.

"Today, on International Day of Human Fraternity, the United States joins in common cause with all people seeking peace and equality. We remain committed to building a better Nation and a better world for future generations."

People all over the world - including world and religious leaders - are celebrating the annual International Day of Human Fraternity, which marks the fourth anniversary of the signing of the historic Document on Human Fraternity by His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb in Abu Dhabi on 4th February, 2019.

“We all bear in our heart the desire to live as brothers and sisters, in mutual assistance and harmony. The fact that this often does not occur – and, unfortunately, we have dramatic signs of this – should further stimulate the search for Human Fraternity," His Holiness Pope Francis said in a tweet.

The Committee – headquartered in Abu Dhabi - is supported by His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi United States February 2019 Moral God All

Recent Stories

Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

22 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner ..

Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner to provide specialised care to ..

31 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan wants to sign PTA with Pakistan to boos ..

Azerbaijan wants to sign PTA with Pakistan to boost economic ties: Ambassador

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer tre ..

Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer treatment developments

46 minutes ago
 Woman killed husband over family feud in Hazro

Woman killed husband over family feud in Hazro

19 minutes ago
 Current account deficit increased country's econom ..

Current account deficit increased country's economic problems: Ahsan

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.