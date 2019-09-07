We need extraordinary ideas to develop the economy and improve the services provided to Emiratis:Mohammed bin Rashid

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has emphasised that the UAE today has become an inspiring and a distinguished role model in the region as many countries across the globe are watching its achievements

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has emphasised that the UAE today has become an inspiring and a distinguished role model in the region as many countries across the globe are watching its achievements.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid made these remarks while presiding over the annual brainstorming session at his office in the Emirates Towers in Dubai to discuss ideas and projects.

He added that boosting these achievements needs work, effort, and dedication of all loyal persons and pointed out that the coming period needs concerted efforts in the fields of Emiratisation, serving UAE citizens and developing the economy.

He said, "We need extraordinary ideas to develop the economy and improve the services provided to Emiratis.

"

"We need innovative ideas, inject new blood and renewable potential for a homeland that gave us everything. I want my team to be in the field and convey people's needs to me continuously," he added.

Sheikh Mohammed tackled work progress, most important new ideas, proposals and local, regional and international initiatives related to the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and The Future that includes the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Public Diplomacy Office.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed discussed several projects related to his Executive Office, the projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and the Dubai Future Foundation.

Addressing his team, he said, "Successful ideas are the fruits of a team that works in harmony, is sincere, and diligent."