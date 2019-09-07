UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

We Need Extraordinary Ideas To Develop The Economy And Improve The Services Provided To Emiratis:Mohammed Bin Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 05:00 PM

We need extraordinary ideas to develop the economy and improve the services provided to Emiratis:Mohammed bin Rashid

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has emphasised that the UAE today has become an inspiring and a distinguished role model in the region as many countries across the globe are watching its achievements

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has emphasised that the UAE today has become an inspiring and a distinguished role model in the region as many countries across the globe are watching its achievements.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid made these remarks while presiding over the annual brainstorming session at his office in the Emirates Towers in Dubai to discuss ideas and projects.

He added that boosting these achievements needs work, effort, and dedication of all loyal persons and pointed out that the coming period needs concerted efforts in the fields of Emiratisation, serving UAE citizens and developing the economy.

He said, "We need extraordinary ideas to develop the economy and improve the services provided to Emiratis.

"

"We need innovative ideas, inject new blood and renewable potential for a homeland that gave us everything. I want my team to be in the field and convey people's needs to me continuously," he added.

Sheikh Mohammed tackled work progress, most important new ideas, proposals and local, regional and international initiatives related to the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and The Future that includes the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Public Diplomacy Office.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed discussed several projects related to his Executive Office, the projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and the Dubai Future Foundation.

Addressing his team, he said, "Successful ideas are the fruits of a team that works in harmony, is sincere, and diligent."

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid Progress All Cabinet Blood

Recent Stories

Russia to Ask US Again to Send Imprisoned Yaroshen ..

4 minutes ago

Armed forces, nation to effectively respond to ene ..

4 minutes ago

Vyshinsky Expresses Special Gratitude to Russian F ..

4 minutes ago

DEWA to highlight renewable energy projects and in ..

17 minutes ago

ESMA to reveal rational consumption regulations at ..

17 minutes ago

Federal Tax Authority oganises inspection campaign ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.