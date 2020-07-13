‘We Read for Children’ Initiative explores outer space during July

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, in conjunction with the launch of the Hope Probe to Mars later this month, announced that the Kalima Reading Club will dedicate all reading sessions held by the ‘We Read for Children’ initiative this month to outer space. The club will be hosting a series of virtual reading sessions featuring a number of exciting books about space and the solar system.

The initiative aims to promote reading among children and encourage them to adopt it as a daily habit. It will do so by hosting a series of virtual sessions, where celebrities and professionals from all walks of life read stories in Arabic, while visual effects and exciting background music bring the prose to life. These sessions are to be transmitted via Kalima’s social channels every Friday at 5 pm UAE time.

‘We Read for Children’ will be hosting speakers who are passionate about reading and space, starting with Diana Al Sindy, who will be reading A Planetary Adventure by Hye-young Lee.

This will be followed by Dr. Mishkan Mohammed Al Awar reading Don’t Follow Me by Eun Hong Jung, and Muzna Najeeb, who will take attendees into a ‘Journey throughout Space’ with a story by Seung-Yoon Kang.

"The Kalima Translation Project is celebrating the efforts of the UAE in the space race, as our national space programme ventures into new frontiers with the launch of the Hope Probe to Mars later this month," Said Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Executive Director of the Dar Al Kutub sector at DCT Abu Dhabi.

"The ‘We Read for Children’ initiative is part of a series of activities organised by Kalima Reading Club, aiming to establish the importance of the Arabic language, both reading and writing, through a number of programmes, events and workshops that help nurture knowledge among the younger generations, which will help to achieve sustainable development," he added.