(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2021) ABU DHABI, 5th June 2021 (WAM) - In implementation of the directives and follow up of Lieutenant General H.H. Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Chairman of Digital Wellbeing Council, the Ministry of Community Development organized the "Digital Wellbeing Proactive Workshop" which was held remotely and inaugurated by Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, and Deputy Chairman of the Digital Wellbeing Council. The workshop was participated by 145 specialists from 40 government and federal authorities all over the UAE.

The workshop was attended by Sheikha Majida Bint Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Representative of Dubai Executive Council and members of the digital wellbeing council: Moza Al Akraf Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Development, Abdul Rahman Al Hammadi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of education for Supervision and Support Services, Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for UAE Government, Saeed Al Nazri, Director General of the Federal Youth Authority.

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development confirmed that the national policy for digital wellbeing which was approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, earlier this year oversees a range of quality initiatives and programs in line with the objectives and pillars of the national policy for wellbeing 2031 as part of achieving better wellbeing, building a positive identity with meaningful digital interaction, and enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE in various global indicators.

She said: "The Digital Wellbeing Proactive Workshop reveals the continuous follow-up of H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in adopting initiatives which accommodate the reality in the UAE and meet the aspirations of the UAE wise leadership for the future, inspires us all to look for the best that can be provided to establish positivity and a culture of cyber security and promote wellbeing in the UAE".

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, confirmed that the teams participating in the workshop from both local and federal government and specialists in the field of digital wellbeing headed by members of the digital wellbeing council, discussed ways of developing effective solutions and perceptions aimed at addressing the current challenges and keeping up with the methods of adopting best practices that support the vision of the UAE leadership in building a positive and secure digital society.

She stated that the digital wellbeing council looks forward in the year of the 50th to provide and adopt initiatives representing the UAE ranking position worldwide, keeping pace with the achievements to target the 2071 centennial goals. She also noted that the workshop included (6) domains: digital capabilities, digital behavior, digital content, digital communication, online child exploitation and finally the digital economy.

The domains of the digital wellbeing design workshop have been identified and each entity that is in charge of implementing the theme; all domains were also linked to the UAE competitive indicators in an effort to identify the most prominent challenges associated with each theme, document and analyze outputs before preparing the proposed initiatives with relevant authorities and partners in order to adopt initiatives that promote the objectives of the national digital wellbeing policy.

As such, the Ministry of Education will focus on digital capabilities (technical skills and digital knowledge) in coordination with the Ministry of Community Development, the Ministry of Interior, Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Cyber Security Council, Department of Government Support in Abu Dhabi, Dubai Executive Council, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Supreme Council for Children and Motherhood, General Women's Union and Khalifa Empowerment Program. This theme highlights the basic digital skills for the members of the community such as children, young people, adults, senior citizens and people of determination to continue their daily digital activities such as educational and practical activities, transactions, using e-government services, using social media, shopping and entertainment applications with full awareness on how to use them safely and securely.

The Ministry of Community Development will focus on the digital behavior (digital ethics, responsibility and systems) in coordination with: Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture and Youth, Ministry of Interior, Office of the Minister of State for Digital Economy and Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security Council, Supreme Council for Motherhood and Children, Dubai Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, Supreme Council for Family Affairs, Khalifa Empowerment Program and Smart Dubai.

This theme is concerned with initiatives that represent positive digital citizenship, digital ethics, Emirati traditions and recognized human values, maintain digital footprint and reputation as these define individual identity through the digital world, avoid online harm, such as cyber bullying, inappropriate infringement and disrespect to others.

The Cyber Security Council will focus on digital communication within the workshop to highlight three topics: (bullying and cyberbullying, awareness and security controls, digital privacy) in cooperation with Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Interior, Government Department of Government Support in Abu Dhabi, Dubai Executive Council, Dubai Police, Dubai Cyber Security Centre and Smart Dubai. This domain mainly reviews current laws and introduces new legislations related to the protection of users in the digital world.

The focus of digital content (content censorship, enriching positive content, publishing credibility) is under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture and Youth in collaboration with: Ministry of Interior, Cyber Security Council, Dubai Government Executive Council, Dubai Media Corporation, Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, Government Media Office, Smart Dubai, and Abu Dhabi Media Incorporated. This domain mainly focuses on enriching positive content in the digital world and stipulating regulations to monitor the content of movies and games.

The fifth domain highlights "Online Child Exploitation" in two parts: digital awareness, digital parenthood, it’s under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior in collaboration with: Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture and Youth, Ministry of Community Development, Cyber Security Council, Supreme Council for Children and Motherhood, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, Ministry of Education, Dubai Executive Council, Supreme Council for Family Affairs, Community Development Authority in Dubai, Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi and Khalifa Empowerment Program, in order to provide all needed online protection for children and activate the role of welfare providers.

The sixth domain focuses on "digital economy" to highlight both digital transactions and payments, and online work under the supervision of the Office of the Minister of Digital Economy and Artificial Intelligence in partnership with: Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization, Federal Human Resources Authority, Cyber Security Council, Department of Government Support in Abu Dhabi, Dubai Executive Council, Dubai Police, Smart Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dubai Government Human Resources Department.

It is noteworthy that the Cabinet approved the national policy for digital wellbeing in addition to other strategies that promote digital set of values and behaviors of positive digital citizenship in the UAE, represented by (10) pledged values by internet users in the UAE and part of the framework of building digital skills positive behaviors to ensure responsibility and awareness in the digital world. These values are: Emirati legacy, digital reputation, respecting others, positive investment, kindness, digital privacy, credibility, responsibility and regulations, digital ethics and balanced usage.

The Knowledge Platform for Digital Wellbeing (www.digitalwellbeing.ae) is an interactive and integrated portal that includes awareness content in its first phase to build the digital capacity of community members especially students, parents and teachers, as well as people of determination and senior citizens, by providing all the needed tools and resources in the knowledge platform for digital wellbeing such as tips and guidelines for parents, teachers and students.

The Digital Wellbeing Curriculum Initiative presented by the Ministry of Education seeks to incorporate digital citizenship into curricula from kindergarten to grade 12, while "Sannif Platform" presented by Telecommunications Regulatory Authority-TRA (www.sannif.ae) provides parents with the opportunity to learn about electronic games, their content and their nature, before being displayed to children.