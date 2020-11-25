We stand together against violence towards women: Jawaher Al Qasimi

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) SHARJAH, 25th November 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs has stressed the importance of rallying efforts against all forms of violence towards women.

This came in a statement Sheikha Jawaher made today on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which falls on 25th November every year.

"Among the countless stories of households, there are women who lack safety in their homes and their communities, and have to live silently with domestic violence. We stand together against violence towards women wherever they are. We stand with women and their basic rights to dignity and safety," she said.