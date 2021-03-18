UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

We Will Continue To Help Build The Bright Future Of Our Nation: Al Tayer

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:15 PM

We will continue to help build the bright future of our nation: Al Tayer

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, stated that the announcement of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2021 as "Year of the 50th" is an opportunity to mark the honourable values and achievements of our Founding Fathers, while preparing for the effective and sustainable transformation of the next 50 years.

"During the past 50 years, the UAE has attained many firsts. Thanks to the wise leadership adopting excellence and creativity in vital fields and investing in human talent as a key pillar for development, our nation has progressed and prospered," said Al Tayer in a statement on the occasion.

"We will continue to help build the bright future of our nation so that it becomes a model of growth, success and leadership to be emulated. This supports the UAE Centennial 2071 objectives of being the best country in the world," he added.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance, termed the announcement as a historical moment that showcases the UAE’s advancement under its wise leadership’s vision.

''UAE nationals and residents are celebrating five decades of achievements as they plan for the bright future of the next five decades, leading to the UAE Centennial 2071.'' ''At the Ministry of Finance, we reaffirm our commitment to support the country’s development and successes in line with the vision of our founding fathers and the progressive directives of our nation’s leaders. We will spare no effort to support the country’s standing as a global hub for growth, innovation and cultural achievements, so that the UAE becomes the best country in the world,'' he concluded.

Related Topics

World UAE Hub Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan Resolution set clear direction for Muslim ..

8 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market 18 march 2021

8 minutes ago

KPL's final trials to take place on Sunday

8 minutes ago

Tanzania mourns divisive president's death after m ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan's resolution remove ambiguity about creat ..

8 minutes ago

Funeral prayers of Raja Iqbal offered

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.