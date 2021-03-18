We will continue to help build the bright future of our nation: Al Tayer

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, stated that the announcement of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2021 as "Year of the 50th" is an opportunity to mark the honourable values and achievements of our Founding Fathers, while preparing for the effective and sustainable transformation of the next 50 years.

"During the past 50 years, the UAE has attained many firsts. Thanks to the wise leadership adopting excellence and creativity in vital fields and investing in human talent as a key pillar for development, our nation has progressed and prospered," said Al Tayer in a statement on the occasion.

"We will continue to help build the bright future of our nation so that it becomes a model of growth, success and leadership to be emulated. This supports the UAE Centennial 2071 objectives of being the best country in the world," he added.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance, termed the announcement as a historical moment that showcases the UAE’s advancement under its wise leadership’s vision.

''UAE nationals and residents are celebrating five decades of achievements as they plan for the bright future of the next five decades, leading to the UAE Centennial 2071.'' ''At the Ministry of Finance, we reaffirm our commitment to support the country’s development and successes in line with the vision of our founding fathers and the progressive directives of our nation’s leaders. We will spare no effort to support the country’s standing as a global hub for growth, innovation and cultural achievements, so that the UAE becomes the best country in the world,'' he concluded.