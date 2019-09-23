We will host an exceptional World Expo: Expo 2020 Higher Committee

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) The Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee has affirmed its commitment to hosting an exceptional World Expo during a meeting led by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee.

The high-level task force is entrusted with steering progress on the largest event ever held in the Arab world. Through the Expo 2020 Dubai theme ''Connecting Minds, Creating the Futuree'', Dubai aims to build partnerships and inspire ideas that will forge the world of tomorrow.

Sheikh Ahmed said, "It was a very productive meeting; our efforts are concentrated on fulfilling the pledge made to deliver an exceptional World Expo. It deserves to be the world’s greatest show, and we are on track to host the event on time. We are sparing no effort in pursuit of this goal, and with it, we will honour the whole country, the people of the UAE, and our wise leadership."

During the meeting, the National Media Council presented the progress of the construction of the UAE Pavilion, while officials from the Expo 2020 updated the committee on the status of the three Thematic Pavilions (Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability), the Dubai Exhibition Centre and the Expo Village, and shared developments related to international participants and ticket prices.

The meeting, which was held at the Expo 2020 headquarters, was attended by committee members, including Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General, Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and Chairman of the National Media Council; Dawood Abdulrahman Al Hajiri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing; Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman, Dubai Aviation City Corporation; and Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman, Emaar Properties.

The first World Expo to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 Dubai, is expected to attract 25 million visitors between 20th October, 2020, and 10th April, 2021.