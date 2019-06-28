UrduPoint.com
Weather Forecast During Next Five Days

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:45 AM

Weather forecast during next five days

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has released a weather forecast report for the coming five days. The prediction is that the week will be partly cloudy with a probability of some convective clouds formations.

Following is the detailed weather forecast for the coming five days: Friday: Fair to partly cloudy over some areas with a probability of some convective clouds formation over Eastward moutons by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly freshening at times, with a speed of 18 - 30, reaching 38 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Saturday: Fair to partly cloudy Eastward with increase in temperature.

Wind: Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly freshening at times, with a speed of 18 – 28, reaching 38 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Sunday: Hot to very hot during daytime and fair in general, partly cloudy eastward.

Wind: Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly freshening at times, with a speed of 18 – 28, reaching 38 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Monday: Fair and hazy at times over some areas, temperature tend to decrease especially over the coasts.

Wind: Light to moderate Westerly to Northwesterly freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Wind: Moderate to fresh Northwesterly, causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility over the exposed areas, with a speed of 25 – 35, reaching 45 km/hr.

Sea: Moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

