Weather forecast for coming days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts weather over the coming five days to be partly cloudy to humid in general with a chance of fog and mist formations.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM today for the rest of the week: Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime over some areas and low clouds will appear over eastern areas.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly westward and Easterly eastward freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 18 - 28, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Wednesday: Humid by morning with a probability of mist formation westward, becoming fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times with a probability of clouds formation over some eastern areas by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Thursday: Humid by morning with a probability of fog and mist formation westward, becoming fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, with a probability of some convective clouds over some eastern areas by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Friday: Fair to partly cloudy over some areas, and some clouds will appear eastward by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 38 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 38 km/hr.