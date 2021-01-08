UrduPoint.com
Weather Forecast For Coming Five Days

Fri 08th January 2021

Weather forecast for coming five days

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2021) The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts weather over the coming five days to be fair and partly cloudy and humid over internal areas in general.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM tonight for the rest of the week: Friday: Weather: Humid by morning over internal areas – Fair to partly cloudy in general and some low clouds will appear over the sea and islands westward – Temperature tend slight to decrease.

Wind: Light to moderate northeasterly in general, freshening at times especially over the sea, with speed 15 - 30 Km/hr, reaching 40 Km/hr.

Sea: Rough becoming moderate gradually in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Saturday: Weather: Fair to partly cloudy in general and cold at night and by early morning especially over internal areas and mountains.

Wind: Light to moderate northeasterly to easterly in general, freshening at times especially over sea northward, with speed 15 - 30 Km/hr, reaching 40 Km/hr.

Sea: Moderate and rough at times by morning in the Arabian Gulf northward and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Sunday: Weather: Fair to partly cloudy in general and cold at night and by early morning especially over internal areas and mountains.

Wind: Light to moderate northeasterly in general, freshening at times northward, with speed 15 - 25 Km/hr, reaching 35 Km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Monday: Weather: Humid by morning over internal areas westward – Fair to partly cloudy in general and some low clouds will appear over the sea and islands – Temperature tend slight to decrease over western coasts.

Wind: Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly in general, freshening gradually over the sea by night, with speed 15 - 25 Km/hr, reaching 40 Km/hr.

Sea: Moderate may become rough by late night westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Tuesday: Weather: Humid by morning over internal areas westward with a probability of mist formation – Fair to partly cloudy in general and some low clouds will appear westward.

Wind: Moderate to fresh northwesterly especially over the sea, with speed 20 - 30 Km/hr, reaching 40 Km/hr.

Sea: Rough westward and moderate northward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

