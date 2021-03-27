UrduPoint.com
Weather Forecast For Coming Five Days

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 01:15 AM

Weather forecast for coming five days

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2021) The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts temperature to tend to increase during daytime and to decrease significantly westward.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM tonight for the rest of the week.

Saturday Fair in general and hazy during daytime over the West – Partly cloudy over the East coast – temperatures tend to increase during daytime. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly, with speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30 km/hr. Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Sunday Dusty and partly cloudy at times – decrease in temperatures will be significant Westward. Southeasterly gradually becoming Northwesterly moderate to Fresh and strong at times over the sea associated with suspended dust and blowing sand especially Westward, with speed of 15 – 30 reaching 45 km/hr. Slight to moderate gradually becoming rough by morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Monday Humid by morning over some Eastern internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation – Dusty and partly cloudy at times – With another decrease in temperatures. Moderate to fresh Northwesterly and strong at times over the sea, with speed of 15 – 30 reaching 50 km/hr. Rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Tuesday Humid by morning over some Eastern internal areas with a probability of mist formation – Fair in general and partly cloudy at times. Moderate Northwesterly to fresh at times over the sea, with speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr. Rough becoming moderate by late night in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Wednesday Chance of fog formation by morning over the coastal and internal areas – Fair in general and partly cloudy at times – Temperatures tend to increase. Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly, with speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30 km/hr. Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

