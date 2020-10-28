UrduPoint.com
Webinar And Expo On UAE-India Defence Cooperation Held

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:15 PM

Webinar and Expo on UAE-India defence cooperation held

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 28th October, 2020 (WAM) – Nearly 200 persons participated in a webinar on "Indian Defence Industry Global Outreach for Collaborative Partnership: India-UAE Defence Cooperation" organised here.

The webinar and a virtual exhibition with over 100 stalls was organised by the Department of Defence Production in the Indian Ministry of Defence in partnership with Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers and the Confederation of Indian Industry.

The high level of participation in the webinar and the virtual expo was indicative of the wide interest in India in doing business with the UAE, the Ministry of Defence said in a readout on the day’s event.

Senior officials from both sides who participated in the webinar spoke about the deep-rooted relations between India and the UAE.

Both sides agreed to explore further cooperation in through joint production and trade.

Sanjay Jaju, Joint Secretary in the Indian government, said: "We are emphasising on openness and inter-linkages so that our companies could become a part of the global supply chains and foreign companies could have a role in the Indian manufacturing ecosystem."

Five companies from the UAE made presentations at the webinar and expo, the readout said.

