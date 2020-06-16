Webinar examines impact of COVID-19 on arbitration landscape

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) Dubai International Arbitration Centre, DIAC, an initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has organised a webinar examining the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the arbitration landscape and practical solutions for ensuring the efficiency of dispute resolution.

The virtual workshop, entitled "COVID-19: Impact on Arbitration: Between Challenges and Practicalities", was joined by 200 participants, including DIAC officials, arbitration experts and members of the local business community.

Addressing participants during the webinar, Rashid Shahin, Director of DIAC, elaborated on the UAE Arbitration Law and pointed out that the law provides flexibility for adapting arbitration procedures in line with the changing needs of businesses, adding that DIAC has been swift in its response in dealing with the COVID-19 situation, by utilising digital solutions to deliver high-calibre arbitration services.

He explained that courts in the UAE have used remote working to continue their role of supervising and supporting arbitration proceedings in recent months, despite restrictions in place.

Presentations and discussions highlighted new arbitration-related challenges created by COVID-19 outbreak, and important steps taken by DIAC and the international arbitration community in resolving them, which include virtual arbitration as an alternative option in resolving disputes.

Arbitration experts stressed the need to ensure privacy and confidentiality of all parties involved in virtual arbitration, and shared their views and recommendations for administrating hearings, managing witnesses in giving evidence, handling awards and using e-signatures to expedite the settlement process.