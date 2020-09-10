UrduPoint.com
Wedding Party Hosts, Guests Referred To Emergency Prosecution For Breaking Anti-COVID-19 Precautionary Measures

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

Wedding party hosts, guests referred to Emergency Prosecution for breaking anti-COVID-19 precautionary measures

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) ABU DHABI, 10th September, 2020 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Police have referred three persons to the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution for hosting a wedding reception at their house in violation of the Attorney General's Resolution No. 38 for 2020 on enforcement of list of fines and penalties regarding the precautionary measures to stem the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

The groom, his father and the bride’s father have all been referred to the Prosecution while legal action is being taken against all those who attended the ceremony.

The list includes AED10,000 fine for whoever invites or organises gatherings, meetings, private and public celebrations or being present in groups at public places or private farms.

Attending guests will also be slapped with a fine of AED5,000.

The Abu Dhabi Police urged the general public to comply with the Attorney-General’s resolutions regarding social distancing and family gatherings and adhere to preventive measures and safety instructions that look to contain the spread of the virus.

