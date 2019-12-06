WEEGS 2019 to address women’s advancement across sectors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2019) Women’s advancement under four pillars, based on the theme, "Drivers of Change", will be under the spotlight at the second edition of the Women’s Economic Empowerment Global Summit, WEEGS, which will be held on December 10th and 11th, 2019, at the Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, NAMA, WEEGS is being organised by NAMA in collaboration with UN Women.

The two-day event will feature 18 theme-specific sessions that will bring together a host of local and global experts, women empowerment advocates and senior industry figures to address development horizons and opportunities available to women across four pillars: gender-responsive procurement, women’s participation in value chains, the Women’s Empowerment Principles, WEPs, and women’s access to finance.

The opening ceremony on 10th December will present the achievements of those organisations which had pledged to implement some of the WEPs at the first edition of WEEGS in 2017.

In a session titled "Shaping Future Economies", public and private sector officials in the UAE will review the results of policies set to integrate women’s participation in the economy and discuss the pros and cons of the measures.

In a session titled "Money Talks", leaders of financial enterprises will examine why access to capital remains a critical challenge for women entrepreneurs to start or grow their businesses.

It will address the challenges and offer practical solutions from investment experts who will share insights on how to make a successful bid. It will conclude with a Q&A session that allows attendees to share their challenges and seek practical advice.

A dynamic group of leaders and innovators who are breaking barriers in the STEM, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, and energy sectors, will head the fifth session titled "STEM and Energy: Breaking Norms". They will share their experiences in these fields in which women are under-represented.

In a session titled "One World = One Community", Hessa Essa Buhumaid, UAE Minister for Community Development, will address a woman's important role in community development, given the key role she plays as a Primary caretaker of children and elders across the world.

Other sessions will discuss themes on social entrepreneurship, moving beyond bias, navigating the digital economy, future disruptors, gender-lens investing, sustainable development The closing ceremony will be presided over by Dr. Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, Assistant Secretary-General, Head of Social Affairs Sector, League of Arab States, and Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment.

The event is being held to achieve the United Nations 2030 Agenda’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which were adopted by the organisation’s General Assembly in September 2015.