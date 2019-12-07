WEEGS 2019 to enhance women’s capacities

(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2019) Twenty-nine action and result-oriented workshops touching upon a diverse range of topics, and which seek to promote women’s economic participation and advancement across sectors, will be amongst the key highlights of the second edition of the Women’s Economic Empowerment Global Summit, WEEGS, to be held from 10th and 11th December, 2019, at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah.

Organised by NAMA Women Advancement Establishment in collaboration with UN Women, will be held under the theme, "Drivers of Change". The workshops will broadly fall under the four pillars WEEGS 2019 has identified, namely, gender-responsive procurement, women’s participation in value chains, the Women’s Empowerment Principles, WEPs, and women’s access to finance.

Change-makers, influencers and entrepreneurs from the UAE will lead the workshops that are both practical and educative and which will help participants develop strategies, set goals, and implement effective and sustainable solutions for women’s economic inclusion in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

"The Feminine Economy" explores how women can enable growth and create value in a globalised economy; "Women & Social Entrepreneurship" identifies ways of making a meaningful impact by highlighting best practices of local and international social enterprises; and "Women's Economic Empowerment Economics in the Sports Field" emphasises the need to adopt modern sports management concepts to achieve competitive advantage in business.

Young women will discuss the role of youth organisations in helping them become change drivers in society at the "Sajaya Youth Panel" workshop.

Nutrition, physical activity, and mental health will be the focus of "Healthy Working Women Panel" which will delve into the correlation between the health of working women and economic empowerment while Friends of Cancer Patients, FOCP, will assert the need to empower women with information and tools for better health outcomes in "Women Empowerment in Healthcare Sector".