UrduPoint.com

Weekend To Become Saturday, Sunday And Half Working Day On Friday In Abu Dhabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 02:15 PM

Weekend to become Saturday, Sunday and half working day on Friday in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) Abu Dhabi Government is to implement a four and a half day working week, with weekend moved to Saturday-Sunday, and a half-day on Friday in the emirate, in line with the UAE’s vision to enhance its global competitiveness across economic and business sectors, and to keep pace with global developments.

According to the decision, the new weekly work schedule will be implemented in Abu Dhabi across all government entities. The work week will become Monday to Thursday with a half-work day on Friday.

As of 1 January 2022, the weekend will fall on Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday, 2 January to be an official holiday.

Official working hours in government entities will be from 7.30am to 3.30pm, Monday to Thursday, with regular flexible timings remaining applicable, and from 7.30am to 12.00pm on Friday.

Related Topics

Business UAE Abu Dhabi January Sunday All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE non-oil trade stood at AED18.3 trillion over 5 ..

UAE non-oil trade stood at AED18.3 trillion over 50 years: FCSC report

2 minutes ago
 Shah Rukh Khan with co-star Deepika Padukone to re ..

Shah Rukh Khan with co-star Deepika Padukone to resume shooting of ‘Pathan’

16 minutes ago
 Domestic adventure "Schemes in Antiques" stays ato ..

Domestic adventure "Schemes in Antiques" stays atop Chinese box office

2 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 31,096 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 31,096 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

2 minutes ago
 HDIP labs' up-gradation likely to complete in curr ..

HDIP labs' up-gradation likely to complete in current FY

2 minutes ago
 1,634 POLs of apartments issued to govt employees

1,634 POLs of apartments issued to govt employees

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.