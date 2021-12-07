Weekend to become Saturday, Sunday and half working day on Friday in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) Abu Dhabi Government is to implement a four and a half day working week, with weekend moved to Saturday-Sunday, and a half-day on Friday in the emirate, in line with the UAE’s vision to enhance its global competitiveness across economic and business sectors, and to keep pace with global developments.

According to the decision, the new weekly work schedule will be implemented in Abu Dhabi across all government entities. The work week will become Monday to Thursday with a half-work day on Friday.

As of 1 January 2022, the weekend will fall on Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday, 2 January to be an official holiday.

Official working hours in government entities will be from 7.30am to 3.30pm, Monday to Thursday, with regular flexible timings remaining applicable, and from 7.30am to 12.00pm on Friday.