Weekly Consumer Price Index Up 2% In Fourth Week Of July: SCAD

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:15 PM

Weekly Consumer Price Index up 2% in fourth week of July: SCAD

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) Weekly Consumer price Index,CPI, rose by 0.2 per cent in the fourth week of July 2020 as compared with February 2020 as a reference month, according to the ‘Weekly Goods Price Index Report’ released by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, SCAD, for a selected basket of food and non-food consumer goods.

The weekly CPI for food and non-food consumer goods increased by 0.6 per cent and 8.8 per cent respectively during the fourth week of July as compared with February.

The Weekly Report monitors prices of 332 consumer goods in ten consumer groups, taking February as a reference month.

More Stories From Middle East

