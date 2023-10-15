WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomorrow in Dubai featuring 600 global experts, futurists

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2023) The Global Future Councils 2023 meetings will kick off on Monday, 16th October, as part of the strategic partnership between the UAE government and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Around 600 of the world’s top thought leaders from academia, government, international organisations, business, and civil society from 30 councils will gather in Dubai to address future trends in five vital sectors: artificial intelligence and technology, environment and climate, governance, society, economy and finance.

The Global Future Councils meetings, held from 16th–18th October, aim to shape the future of strategic sectors, form integrated plans, and develop a set of solutions and ideas to address current and future challenges in the fields of economy, technology, geopolitical transformations, infrastructure, health, society, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution among others.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Co-Chair of the Global Future Councils, said, “The 20-year partnership between the UAE government and the World Economic Forum reflects a common understanding of the importance of international cooperation to shape future directions. This partnership underlines the UAE’s vision based on the concept that ‘the future is now’. The Global Future Councils represent a joint, cooperative, global action platform, whose success is the responsibility of all stakeholders.

“The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has placed shaping the future at the core of government work.”

“For the UAE, shaping the future is vital to ensuring human development, economic prosperity, and a better future for the next generations,” Al Gergawi added. “Hosting the Global Future Councils meetings embodies the UAE’s commitment to contributing to international efforts to shape the future. It is in line with the strategic partnership between the UAE government and the World Economic Forum, which was initiated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s historic speech at the World Economic Forum in 2002.”

Al Gergawi noted that the outcomes of the Global Future Councils meetings and the recommendations of its participants will lay the foundations for the world’s future agenda. These foundations will enable innovative models and solutions supported by cutting-edge technologies to keep pace with rapid changes, anticipate future challenges, and build a better future for humanity.

The Global Future Councils network is the world’s foremost multi-stakeholder and interdisciplinary knowledge network dedicated to promoting innovative thinking to shape a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future.

It aims to develop a deep understanding of the most important topics.

The network convenes thought leaders from around the world, who are grouped in expertise-based thematic councils, and who are dedicated to developing transformative ideas to create global impact.

The councils convene annually to hold thematic discussions and develop a set of outputs and recommendations to shape the agenda of the World Economic Forum, which will be held in January 2024.

Topics for the Global Future Councils 2023 meetings include; the future of advanced manufacturing and value chains, the future of artificial intelligence, the future of autonomous mobility, the future of care, the future of cities, the future of clean air, the future of complex risks, the future of cybersecurity, the future of data equity, the future of economics of equitable transition, the future of energy transition, the future of food and water security, the future of geopolitics, the future of good governance, the future of growth, the future of job creation, the future of the metaverse, the future of nature and security, the future of net-zero living, the future of philanthropy for climate and nature, the future of quantum economy, the future of responsive financial systems, the future of responsible investment, the future of responsible resource use, the future of space, the future of sustainable tourism, the future of synthetic biology, the future of tackling antimicrobial resistance, the future of technology policy, and the future of trade and investment.

The Global Future Councils adopt three basic principles that focus on innovation and developing novel ideas, providing an international platform for cooperation based on data, evidence, and research in collaboration between government and private sectors. The councils adopt a multidisciplinary approach, leveraging the expertise of thought leaders from across sectors.

Last January, the UAE government and WEF signed an agreement for the UAE to host the Global Future Councils, marking a new milestone in their partnership. In May 2022, the two parties signed a sustainable strategic global partnership agreement to explore future opportunities and promote cooperation in supporting global initiatives and developing comprehensive plans and strategies.

Over the 14 years since its launch in 2008, under the partnership between the UAE government and the World Economic Forum, the Global Future Councils have convened more than 12,000 participants from 100 countries in 900 councils to discuss the future of key sectors impacting humanity.