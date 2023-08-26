Open Menu

Wellens Finishes Second At Renewi Tour

Published August 26, 2023

GERAARDSBERGEN, Belgium, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2023) Tim Wellens put in a brave ride to move into the lead of the Renewi Tour in Belgium. Despite suffering a slow front wheel puncture, the UAE Team Emirates rider was able to push through to the line in the front group and even took second in the sprint to the line won by Mike Teunissen (Intermarche-Wanty).

Marc Hirschi and Wellens teamed up to form a select leading group of 8 riders, with the pair joining forces to hunt for the stage win.

Wellens said, “I’m really happy to take the leaders jersey today. We came into this race aiming to win the GC and knew today would be a key day in that fight. I had a really good day on the bike, I felt really good."

Mikkel Bjerg sits 5th also in the GC ahead of stage 4 from Beringen to Peer (179.4km).

