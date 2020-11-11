Welsh trade delegation attends virtual ADIPEC 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) The Welsh Government will be supporting twenty-three businesses to virtually attend the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, ADIPEC 2020.

The businesses, from Wales’ manufacturing, energy and engineering sectors will be attending the four-day event to network, exchange knowledge and develop their trading relationships with companies in the UAE and beyond.

Wales has a long-standing relationship with the UAE, with a Welsh Government presence in the country since 2004, when it opened a permanent office at the British Embassy in Dubai. The office is responsible for promoting Wales and representing the nation’s trade interests in the UAE and across the wider middle East and North Africa region.

Around 58,000 people work in the energy and environment sectors in Wales, generating over ₤4.8 billion in revenue. Rapid innovation is taking place in areas of marine energy initiatives and low carbon projects. Utility companies are investing in sustainable energy sources and the deep sea ports of Wales are equipped to support renewable projects. The nation is working to eliminate landfill by 2050 and Welsh Government has pledged to make the country a low carbon economy.