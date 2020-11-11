UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Welsh Trade Delegation Attends Virtual ADIPEC 2020

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Welsh trade delegation attends virtual ADIPEC 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) The Welsh Government will be supporting twenty-three businesses to virtually attend the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, ADIPEC 2020.

The businesses, from Wales’ manufacturing, energy and engineering sectors will be attending the four-day event to network, exchange knowledge and develop their trading relationships with companies in the UAE and beyond.

Wales has a long-standing relationship with the UAE, with a Welsh Government presence in the country since 2004, when it opened a permanent office at the British Embassy in Dubai. The office is responsible for promoting Wales and representing the nation’s trade interests in the UAE and across the wider middle East and North Africa region.

Around 58,000 people work in the energy and environment sectors in Wales, generating over ₤4.8 billion in revenue. Rapid innovation is taking place in areas of marine energy initiatives and low carbon projects. Utility companies are investing in sustainable energy sources and the deep sea ports of Wales are equipped to support renewable projects. The nation is working to eliminate landfill by 2050 and Welsh Government has pledged to make the country a low carbon economy.

Related Topics

Africa Exchange UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Wales Middle East 2020 Event From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahra ..

18 minutes ago

‘The Next Ride’ cycling expedition of Israeli ..

27 minutes ago

Sania Mirza feels proud of son Izhaan Mirza Malik ..

30 minutes ago

ENEC, US Department of Energy discuss cybersecurit ..

33 minutes ago

Nigeria records over 1,000 road accident deaths in ..

1 minute ago

President Dr Arif Alvi grieved over Bahrain prime ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.