West Zone Group Contributes AED10mn To ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2023 | 06:45 PM

West Zone Group contributes AED10mn to ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2023) West Zone Group announced its contribution of AED 10 million towards the “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

The Group pledged to contribute a total of AED 10 million over a period of 5 years, supporting the campaign’s aim of creating sustainable solutions to fight hunger and support underprivileged populations.

Naresh Bhawnani, Founder and Chairman of the West Zone Group, said, “The ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign is an extension of the UAE’s message of good, giving and generosity, established since its foundation. It is also a testament to its leading humanitarian role, extending aid to those in need worldwide.

“We are honoured to support the campaign and to join the list of contributors to the largest Ramadan food aid endowment fund, which reflects our commitment to support UAE’s humanitarian efforts to help the underprivileged and fight hunger.

"

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign is the latest addition to dozens of humanitarian initiatives being implemented around the world.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED 1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.

