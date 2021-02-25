Western Balkans ‘positively’ impacted by UAE’s investments, participation in NATO mission: North Macedonian FM

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) "The UAE’s presence" in the Western Balkans has made a positive impact, spurring economic growth and welfare across the region, the top diplomat of North Macedonia told Emirates news Agency (WAM).

"The UAE’s presence in the Western Balkan region, especially its contribution and participation in the NATO mission in the region and elsewhere, and the positive role through direct humanitarian and development aid are highly valued," said Bujar Osmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia.

"Additionally, the investment projects from the UAE have a direct positive impact on the economic growth and welfare of the countries in our region," he added in an exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi. "UAE’s direct investments in the Western Balkans are reaching several billion Euros."

Two deals to boost ties Osmani, the first foreign minister of North Macedonia to visit the UAE during the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, said a new roadmap has been set up "for further development of our friendship."

He met with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Monday and signed an MoU on political consultations, and an agreement on protection of bilateral investments.

Osmani said these deals will further boost bilateral relations, especially in investment and trade sectors. "Therefore, the UAE is and will remain one of our key partners in the middle East region."

Peace in Balkans and Middle East Although geographically distant with different socio-economic situations, South-Eastern Europe and MENA regions are considered geopolitical twins from a geostrategic perspective, and areas of the intersection of great interests and influences of world powers, explained the top diplomat of North Macedonia, a country bordered by Kosovo, Serbia, Bulgaria, Greece and Albania.

The Abraham Accords signed between the UAE and Israel last year has already opened a new page and brought a new era for the region, Osmani said.

Abu Dhabi as a diplomatic hub North Macedonia opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi in 2014, becoming the country’s regional diplomatic hub as its envoy is a Non-Resident Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait, with more countries may be added in the future.

Osmani pointed out that his country unilaterally decided to abolish visas for short stays for UAE citizens holding all types of passports, making the UAE one of the only two countries from MENA region to have this privilege.

"We sincerely hope that the UAE will adopt reciprocal decision for opening of a resident embassy in Skopje [capital of North Macedonia] that could cover several countries in the Western Balkans," he said.

According to preliminary estimates, about 998 North Macedonia citizens, including 70 students, are living in the UAE, the minister revealed. Most of them are business persons, university professors, engineers, doctors, IT and security experts.

NATO and defence cooperation Talking about the defence cooperation, the foreign minister said "as a NATO member, North Macedonia recognises the reality that the UAE is one of the most active partner countries of NATO and every partner of this organisation is instantly our partner as well."

As NATO and the UAE have decided to enhance cooperation in addressing common security challenges, there are no obstacles "for our two countries to have closer cooperation in this sector, especially in the sphere of practical cooperation in NATO-led operations and missions, counterterrorism, counter-piracy, cybersecurity and energy security," he explained.

Market to 650 million people About the economic relations, Osmani said the bilateral trade has not realised its full potential.

North Macedonia can bring UAE companies closer to European markets as the country has free trade access with markets of 650 million people in 41 countries through Free Trade Agreements (FTA) with the EU, European Free Trade Association (EFTA), Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA) countries and Ukraine and Turkey, the top diplomat said.

He added that there is a "big potential" for UAE investments in his country’s energy sector, especially in supply of Liquefied natural gas (LNG), construction of gas pipeline systems and renewable energy resources.

Direct flights support tourism Talking about tourism sector, he said visa-free travel for UAE citizens to North Macedonia and direct flight between the two countries can boost tourist traffic.

Flydubai used to operate two flights a week before the COVID-19 pandemic and 11,700 citizens from North Macedonia visited the UAE in 2019, according to the minister. "Our natural lakes, mountains, historical and archaeological sites, numerous old mosques and churches, hunting and spa resorts can attract UAE tourists."

He thanked the UAE leadership for helping to fight the coronavirus pandemic, referring to the aid plane containing 10 metric tonnes of medical supplies, testing kits and ventilators, which reached North Macedonia in November 2020, assisting approximately 10,000 medical professionals.