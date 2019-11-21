UrduPoint.com
Western Members In UNSC Reiterate Unchanged Position On Israeli Settlement, Call On Israel To End All Settlement Activity

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Western members in UNSC reiterate unchanged position on Israeli settlement, call on Israel to end all settlement activity

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) The five Western member countries in the UN Security Council announced that their position on Israeli settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, ''is clear and remains unchanged'' and all settlement activity ''is illegal'' under international law and it erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace.

A joint statement by the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Germany and Poland ahead of the UN Security Council meeting on the middle East today said:''Our position on Israeli settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, is clear and remains unchanged.

All settlement activity is illegal under international law and it erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace, as reaffirmed by UN Security Council Resolution 2334.'' ''We call on Israel to end all settlement activity in line with its obligations as an occupying power. We also reiterate our concern about the calls for a possible annexation of areas in the West Bank.'' ''We will continue to support a resumption of a meaningful process towards a negotiated two-state solution, the only realistic and viable way to fulfill the legitimate aspirations of both parties,'' the statement affirmed.

