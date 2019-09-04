(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) The Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) will organise the 21st Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2019) on 21 - 23 October 2019 to document UAE's drive towards green energy under the theme ‘At the forefront of sustainability’.

Under the umbrella of the Green Week, the event will be held in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and President of DEWA at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

It will focus on promoting environmental citizenship in achieving sustainable development, maintaining health, improving living standards reducing poverty, securing new jobs; and protecting the environment by mitigating climate change, global warming, reducing acid rain and harmful waste.

Environmental citizenship will also protect endangered species, fish, and water from pollution, contribute to food security, and increase crops.

WETEX 2019 comes in line with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to accommodate global trends that are shifting towards green energy, reinforcing the transformation towards a green economy.

According to the annual report of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) for 2018, the global renewable sector employed 11 million people in 2018, compared to 10.3 million in 2017.

Employment remains concentrated in China, Brazil, the USA, India and members of the European Union. As per the same IRENA report, Asian countries account for 60% of employment in this sector.

"In accordance with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we are working towards strengthening national efforts in the field of green energy. WETEX 2019 covers an estimated area of 78,413 square metres and will attract over 35,000 visitors, and 2,100 exhibitors from 53 countries, thus confirming Dubai's leading role in sustainability and green energy.

It will be the largest edition since its inception 21 years ago, and will be held under the umbrella of the Green Week, in conjunction with the fourth Dubai Solar Show, and the sixth World Green Economy Summit (WGES). It will also feature leading international experts in the green economy, smart, innovative, and sustainable development fields," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is keen to promote all forms of green energy as a clean alternative to conventional energy, in line with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations 2030 Agenda; and DEWA’s vision to be a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation. Renewables such as solar, wind and water power are key to achieving sustainable economic, social and environmental development," added Al Tayer.

The fourth Dubai Solar Show, the region's largest solar energy exhibition, held in conjunction with WETEX 2019, covers an area of over 14,000 square metres and follows the success of the previous edition. The Dubai Solar Show focuses on clean energy, a green economy, and environmental, social, and economic sustainability for the region.