DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, announced that Sharjah Sustainable City is one of the leading environmental projects participating in the 21st Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition, WETEX 2019, and is the first project in the emirate that meets the highest standards of green economy and environmental sustainability.

It is the outcome of a strategic partnership between the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, and Diamond Developers, a leading sustainable community developer in the UAE.

The AED2 billion project is spread across 7.2 million square feet. The smart homes in the city are being built to offer up to 100 percent savings on electricity bills and a 50 percent reduction in water bills. The city is powered entirely by renewable energy produced by solar panels, and smart systems will be used to reduce water consumption.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of the DEWA and Founder and Chairman of the WETEX, expressed his happiness over the participation of Sharjah Sustainable City in WETEX 2019, and added that the exhibition is an ideal platform to feature the biggest sustainable projects implemented in the UAE.

"Sharjah Sustainable City is a new concept of sustainability in Sharjah.

It meets the highest social, environmental and economic standards of sustainability. It will make a radical change in the concept of cities. Instead of being cities that harm the environment, they will be eco-friendly and adopt the highest environmental protection standards in every aspect. The city is powered entirely by renewable energy produced by solar panels, and has recycling plants that will recycle water and waste one hundred percent. It will be an ideal model of a sustainable city," said Fares Saeed, CEO of Diamond Developers.

Yousef Al Mutawa, CEO of Sharjah Sustainable City, said, "Our participation in the WETEX 2019 will focus on how Sharjah Sustainable City offers investors and homeowners a distinctive level of eco-friendly living standards through our facilities, services and benefits, redefining investments in home-ownership in the emirate of Sharjah."

The DEWA is organising WETEX under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and the President of DEWA, from 21st-23rd October, 2019, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.