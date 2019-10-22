WETEX 2019 hosts Egyptian pavilion for first time

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has confirmed that the Arab Republic of Egypt is participating for the first time in the 21st Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition, WETEX, represented by the Engineering Export Council of Egypt.

The Egyptian pavilion includes prominent Egyptian companies in the water and electricity technology sector. The companies are EGYTRAFO Group, El Nasr Transformers & Electrical Products (ELMACO), El Sewedy Electrometer, Lectro Egypt for Electrical Products and Contracting, and Pure Life.

Commenting on Egypt's participation at WETEX, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX, said, "This year, WETEX has welcomed several countries for the first time. This supports Dubai’s efforts to become a global hub of green economy and sustainable development. It further highlights the pivotal role of Dubai as a direct gateway to the major growth markets in the middle East and a major player in directing global efforts towards the adoption of a green economy model.

"Widespread international participation underscores the high confidence in WETEX as a leading platform to explore innovative solutions in water, energy, environment technologies. The regional and Arab participation in the 21st WETEX strengthens the Middle East and North Africa’s efforts to achieve the goals of sustainable development, and accelerate transforming into the green economy for generations to come," he added.

Direct Emirati investments in Egypt have reached almost AED30 billion, including AED24.3 billion already made, and AED5.5 billion underway. Around 877 Emirati companies are operating in Egypt, working across 15 different sectors, making the UAE the largest and most diverse Arab investor in Egypt.

This year's WETEX and Dubai Solar Show are the biggest in their history, with 2,350 exhibitors from 55 countries as well as 18 country pavilions covering 85,000 square metres.

Russia, Japan, Singapore, Brazil, Chile, Ireland, Poland, and Egypt, are also participating for the first time.