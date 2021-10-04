UrduPoint.com

WETEX And Dubai Solar Show Begins Tomorrow With Over 1,200 Companies Participating

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) The Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show will kick off tomorrow (Tuesday) under the theme ‘At the Forefront of Sustainability’.

The exhibition is organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

The exhibition runs until 7th October 2021 at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai. It spreads over more than 29,200 square metres in the Northern Halls (1A, 1B, 1C, 2A, 2B) and the Southern Halls (1A, 1B, 1C). This year, the exhibition has attracted more than 1,200 companies from 55 countries, in addition to 61 sponsors. There are ten country pavilions: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Poland, South Korea and Chile.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, said that this year’s exhibition provides an exceptional opportunity for exhibitors and visitors to be part of the first Expo in the middle East, Africa, and South Asia, and one of the first major international events since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"WETEX and Dubai Solar Show has become the largest exhibition of its kind in the region and one of the largest such specialised exhibitions worldwide. It provides a unique opportunity for local and global organisations to showcase their products and services, exchange experiences and best practices with participants from around the world. The exhibition is also an opportunity to make deals, build partnerships, review the latest technologies and innovations, and learn about market needs in light of the increase in using clean and renewable energy in the UAE and the region," Al Tayer said.

