WETEX, DSS Enable Thousands Of Students To Learn About Sustainable Development

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2021) The Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) every year, witness a large turnout from public and private schools and universities.

In its previous 22 editions, WETEX and DSS have attracted thousands of students who have displayed their innovations to many others and taken part in seminars and specialised workshops.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS, said that the exhibition provides an ideal opportunity for academic innovators and inventors to present their green and sustainable projects, participate in numerous seminars and specialised workshops by an array of experts to discuss the latest technologies and solutions in the green economy; smart cities; innovation; and sustainable development, in addition to meeting innovators and inventors to exchange ideas and experiences.

The previous Green Week attracted about 14,000 students and teachers from public and private universities worldwide to learn about DEWA’s leading experiences in promoting conservation and sustainability at school and at home.

The Green Week stand included different corners to provide visitors with a rich and unique experience and enhance their happiness level, which reached 95.98%.

In conjunction with the exhibitions, 1,045 individuals participated in the Green Pledge on DEWA’s website. They pledged to follow a sustainable lifestyle and adopt conservation in their daily activities. These measures include using LED light bulbs, adjusting the AC to 24 degrees Celsius, and installing water saving devices.

Adopting these practices will save 13.5 gigawatt hours of electricity every year, equal to using 83,000 LED light bulbs every year. These will also save up to 28 Million Imperial Gallons of water, equal to 255 million 500ml water bottles; and reduce 6,319 tonnes of carbon emissions. DEWA organised a raffle draw for three prizes for those who participated in the pledge.

WETEX and DSS 2021 are held from 5th to 7th October at Expo 2020 Dubai. Students can participate in several competitions during the exhibition to win valuable prizes. Every student receives a certificate of participation in the exhibition.

