WETEX, DSS host 10 international pavilions, more than 1,200 companies from 55 countries worldwide

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said that the 23rd Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) will host 10 country pavilions: Italy, Switzerland, Germany, South Korea, Poland, Ireland, Belgium, Chile, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

This year’s exhibition covers over 29,200 square metres. More than 1,200 companies from 55 countries and 61 sponsors are participating. DEWA is organising WETEX and DSS as part of the Green Week.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS, said, "WETEX and DSS provide an important opportunity for companies, organisations and investors in the water, energy, environment, and green development sectors to showcase their products and solutions, create partnerships, promote green technologies, learn about the latest technologies and innovations as well as opportunities to empower startups in the UAE and the world.

"This helps them anticipate the future of green energy and benefit from successful experiences in the energy and water sectors as well as learn about the market needs, especially amid the global expansion in the use of renewable and clean energy in the UAE and the region at large.

The exhibitions attract investors and decision-makers worldwide to explore investment opportunities in energy, water, oil, gas, and the environment. The exhibition includes seminars to discuss the latest technologies and solutions in oil, gas, electricity generation from clean energy sources and grids," said Al Tayer.

During the exhibition, several panel discussions and seminars were held to discuss renewable energy in the middle East. Senior executive officials in solar energy in the Middle East, and leading experts and professionals worldwide, including from DEWA’s Innovation Centre, participate in these sessions.

The event attracts a wide range of manufacturers and decision-makers to discuss the challenges related to environmental sustainability, energy and water conservation, research into alternative energy to achieve sustainability, and enhance clean and renewable energy.