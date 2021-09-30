UrduPoint.com

WETEX, DSS See Increasing Turnout From Polish Companies

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) The 23rd Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) has attracted many Polish companies participating in the exhibition for the first time.

These companies will showcase their latest technologies in energy storage, lighting systems, solar photovoltaic technologies, environmentally friendly solutions and services for individuals and companies as well as humanitarian organisations.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the exhibition under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) from 5th to 7th October 2021 at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS said that WETEX and DSS continue to witness annual growth and a larger turnout from companies, decision makers investors, buyers and visitors. This has made it the largest exhibition of its kind in the region and one of the largest specialised exhibitions worldwide in water, electricity, energy, environment, oil and gas, green buildings, and environmental sustainability. WETEX and DSS is an ideal platform for developing partnerships, signing deals between international and local companies in the electricity, water, energy, environment and other relevant sectors.

The exhibition is spread over 29,200 square metres and has more than 1,200 companies from 55 countries, with free entry after registration on the website www.wetex.ae.

