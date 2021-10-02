UrduPoint.com

WETEX, DSS Witness Large Turnout Of Major German Companies

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 02:45 PM

WETEX, DSS witness large turnout of major German companies

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2021) The 23rd Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) will witness an array of major German companies in the German pavilion. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the exhibition under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) from 5th to 7th October 2021 at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi), and the Association of the German Trade Fair Industry (AUMA); Festo; and several German companies will showcase their solutions and innovative technologies in industrial automation; facilities management; pipe structural calculation software; high and medium voltage substation solutions; wastewater treatment; water treatment and recycling plants; electromechanical systems and plant and process automation solutions; pipe rehabilitation; water leakage monitoring and waste reduction metering systems; water management chain; and ultrasound-based applications in environmental technology.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS, said that the large turnout of companies in the exhibition every year makes it one of the most successful exhibitions specialised in energy, electricity, water, environment, oil, gas, renewable and clean energy. WETEX and DSS align with the UAE Green Development Strategy and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to make Dubai a global hub for clean energy and a green economy.

The exhibition is spread over 29,200 square metres and has more than 1,200 companies from 55 countries.

