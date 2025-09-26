WETEX Expands Global Partnerships In Clean, Renewable Energy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will host the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) from 30th September to 2nd October at Dubai World Trade Centre.
The exhibition brings together thousands of companies, experts, decision-makers and investors to showcase the latest technologies supporting clean and renewable energy, reducing costs and raising efficiency.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX, said the exhibition strengthens global cooperation in sustainability and supports the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and National Hydrogen Strategy 2050. “Clean energy will constitute 36 percent of the UAE's energy mix by 2030,” he noted.
WETEX 2025 will feature principal and strategic sponsors including Masdar, TAQA, ENOC, Siemens Energy, ACWA Power, Hitachi Energy, Hyundai Electric, SUNTEN, Larsen & Toubro, Etihad Water and Electricity, SEL, Khansaheb Sustainability, and international pavilions from France, Belgium, Poland, Russia and Canada.
Highlights include the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, DEWA’s flagship clean energy project, and the Green Hydrogen project, the first of its kind in the middle East and North Africa to produce hydrogen using solar energy.
International participants will present innovative solutions in renewable energy, green hydrogen, storage systems, water desalination and digital energy technologies. Sigma Energy will demonstrate wave energy devices, while Ecolibri, Derun Energy and other firms will showcase wind, solar and storage solutions.
WETEX remains a premier platform for forging partnerships, promoting innovation and strengthening Dubai’s role as a global hub for sustainability and the green economy.
