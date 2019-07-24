WeWork to launch first UAE location in early 2020 at Hub71

WeWork, a global company offering shared workspaces for tech firms, announced on Wednesday the launch of its first location in the United Arab Emirates

The American company will open over 5,000 square metres of collaborative and inspirational workspace in early 2020 at Hub71, a global tech ecosystem based in Abu Dhabi Global Market Square at Al Maryah Island.

The tailor-made space for tech companies, universities, corporates and startups will span across three floors, in what is also known as Abu Dhabi’s financial district.

WeWork was founded in 2010 to create flexible, innovative and attractive work spaces that help people and businesses connect, collaborate, and grow.

WeWork now provides space, community and services to over 466,000 members around the world, including a range of startups and mid- to large-sized corporations. Its diverse membership offerings provide members with the flexibility to work from multiple locations, while its global network of locations allows companies to expand to new cities around the world.

The company caters to entrepreneurs, freelancers, startups, small businesses and large enterprises.

Anthony Yazbeck, Managing Director, International Operations for WeWork, said, "We are excited to expand our global community through this new partnership with Hub71.

The UAE’s capital city attracts innovative founders, established businesses, entrepreneurs and startups; the same type of people and businesses that call WeWork home around the world. Our mission is to create dynamic environments where these groups can learn from each other, increase productivity, recruit and retain talent, and bring the ideas of the future into reality. I’m looking forward to seeing what unique perspectives our Hub71 members – our first in the UAE – will bring to the WeWork community."

Mahmoud Adi, CEO of Hub71, said, "WeWork shows that Abu Dhabi is ready to welcome global tech talent, international startups and founders from all parts of the globe. With a macro shift towards collaborative and adaptable ways of working, WeWork has become a leader in workspace solutions. Not only does WeWork build inspirational spaces, but also provides networking opportunities, as well as formal and informal events and programming. Through Hub71, Abu Dhabi residents will benefit from innovative workplaces and gain access to a network - both physical and virtual - that links them to WeWork’s members around the world."