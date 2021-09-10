WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving assistance to the Afghan people

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2021) The World Food Programme (WFP) said it needs to reach 9 million Afghan people a month by November, if its planned target of 14 million by the end of the year is to be met.

''It is now a race against time to deliver lifesaving assistance to the Afghan people who need it the most before roads are cut off by snow. We need to reach 9 million people a month by November, if we are to meet our planned target of 14 million by the end of the year. We have appealed for $200 million and a number of countries have offered to help,'' said WFP Deputy Regional Director Anthea Webb.

''WFP assisted more than 6.4 million Afghans so far in 2021. From 15 August to 7 September, we provided staple food and nutrient-dense foods to nearly 600,000 people across the country, including 13,500 children under the school meals programme, and 105,000 mothers and young children,'' she added.

Hunger may be outpacing our efforts right now, but we are determined to get food purchased and transported to strategic locations before it is too late.