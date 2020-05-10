WFP chief thanks Mohamed bin Zayed for his persistent efforts to fight disease and hunger globally

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) David Beasley, Executive Director of the UN World food Programme, WFP, has expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for his relentless efforts to fight disease and hunger across the world.

''Thanks to my good friend @MohamedBinZayed..... . The UAE continues to break ground in the fight against COVID19 & hunger around the world, he tweeted.

UAE partners with UN World Food Programme to provide global lifeline to fight COVID19.

''Our new air bridge is a great example of coming together when we need it most. When WFP & the UAE join forces, we save lives,'' he added..

The UAE in partnership with the WFP has launched an international air bridge operation that will provide a lifeline of essential health and humanitarian supplies to nations around the world grappling with the impact of COVID-19.

The UAE will dedicate a fleet of three aircraft to enable the movement of life-saving cargo and personnel where they are needed most until the end of the year.