WFP Chief thanks Mohamed bin Zayed for supporting UN fight against COVID-19 in West Africa

David Beasley, Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme, WFP, has thanked the UAE leadership for their help in setting up a regional hospital to help Africa fight COVID-19

In a video posted on his Twitter account, the WFP chief showed crucial supplies being offloaded in Accra, Ghana, through the UAE’s C-17 transporter in support of the UN mission to protect aid workers from the coronavirus in West Africa.

"The UAE-WFP air bridge is in action. We were lucky to catch this C17 in Accra today. It's a testament to the UAE's tremendous support, helping WFP to transport COVID19 medical supplies all over the world. Thank you, Mohamed Bin Zayed," tweeted Beasley.

"This C17 is the result of the kindness of the people and generosity of the UAE," he added.

Beasley recalled a phone conversation with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and said: "I picked up the phone and called His Highness, saying, 'brother, we need help.

People are suffering. This in-kind contribution will save many, many lives. He did not blink an eye, and immediately said we will help."

"People of the UAE and the leadership, Mohamed bin Zayed, my dear brother, thank you for the kindness of your heart to help people save lives!" WFP Executive Director continued.

The UAE, in partnership with WFP, has launched an international air bridge operation that will provide a lifeline of essential health and humanitarian supplies to nations around the world grappling with the impact of COVID-19.

The UAE has dedicated a fleet of three aircraft to enable the movement of life-saving cargo and personnel where they are needed most until the end of the year.