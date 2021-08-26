UrduPoint.com

WFP Needs $200 Million To Continue Providing Life-saving Assistance In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 02:00 AM

WFP needs $200 million to continue providing life-saving assistance in Afghanistan

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) Humanitarian catastrophe awaits the people of Afghanistan this winter unless the global community makes their lives a priority, according to WFP’s regional deputy director for Asia and the Pacific Anthea Webb at a briefing at the UN in Geneva.

"Usually at this time of year, WFP is busy pre-positioning food stocks in warehouses and with communities across Afghanistan, to be then distributed to needy Afghan families before they are cut off by brutal winter snows," she added.

This year, however, tight funding levels and escalating needs mean WFP could run out of its main supply – wheat flourfrom October.

"We have only a few short weeks to secure the necessary donor funding and get food in place before mountain passes are blocked by snow," Webb told the briefing.

WFP urgently needs US$200 million to deliver life-saving assistance before it is too late in Afghanistan, according to a statement on its website.

Despite security and logistics challenges, WFP maintains access to most of the country including areas experiencing active fighting, it added.

